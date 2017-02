It’s a known fact that the Patriots usually come out of the tunnel to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” before their games at Gillette Stadium, but their opponent took a page out of their playbook ahead of Super Bowl XLI.

The Falcons trolled the Patriots by walking out to Trick Daddy’s “Let’s Go,” which samples “Crazy Train,” and it was pretty great.

Props to the Falcons for trying to get in their opponent’s heads before the game even kicked off.