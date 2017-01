The Falcons absolutely destroyed the Seahawks in Saturday’s Divisional Playoff game, 36-20. Matt Ryan threw for 338 yards, tossing three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That’s cause for celebration, so that’s exactly what the Falcons did. And team owner Arthur Blank joined them.

Check out some of these dance moves.

It’s important to note that Blank is 74 years old, but damn, he can still get down.