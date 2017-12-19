Takkarist McKinley may only be a rookie, but he’s had a positive impact on the Falcons defense this season, and also has a pretty strong troll game as well, which we learned after Monday night’s 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.

The Falcons earned a much-needed road win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and the Bucs continued on their downhill spiral. Tampa Bay has now lost nine of its last 11 games, and head coach Dirk Koetter remains on the hot seat.

Adding insult to injury, McKinley took to Twitter after Monday’s game and fired a shot at Jameis Winston. The Bucs quarterback has been garnering a lot of criticism for delivering one of the most bizarre pregame speeches we’ve ever seen before the team’s Week 9 game against the Saints, when he was seen twisting the fingers on his right hand into the shape of a “W” and then putting them in his mouth. Not only did Winston’s speech fail to inspire his teammates — as the Bucs got destroyed by the Saints, 30-10 — but he’s also been getting ripped by current and former players for doing so.

McKinley was the most recent player to do just that, as he posted a tweet after Monday’s win, showing his fingers near his mouth, in the shape of a “W,” with the following caption:

“That’s a W…let’s eat one,” McKinley wrote.

Winston may never live down that odd pregame speech he once delivered.