Desmond Trufant played in only nine games last season. He missed the last seven games and the postseason with a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery.

The Falcons were 6-3 with the former Pro Bowl cornerback last season and 7-3 without him including the playoffs.

That doesn’t mean the Falcons don’t need him, and they showed just how much they need him when they signed him to a five-year, $69 million contract extension in April.

Pro Football Focus also has chimed in with evidence of how important Trufant is to the Falcons, saying that he was the only cornerback who didn’t miss a tackle last season. The Falcons could have used that sure tackling in Super Bowl LI.

Before last season’s injury, Trufant hadn’t missed a game since he was drafted 22nd overall in 2013. He has seven career interceptions and 48 career passes defended. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and two of his three forced fumbles came last season.

The Falcons bolstered their defense by signing Dontari Poe. They also drafted pass rusher Takkarist McKinley in the first round and linebacker Duke Riley in the third round, and since they didn’t have Trufant for the final 10 games last season, he could have the same effect as an elite free-agent addition.