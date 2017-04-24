The Falcons realize that not every player they draft will have a squeaky clean record. They’re willing to tolerate a few minor character flaws.

But that tolerance only goes so far.

Joe Mixon is off their draft board, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Falcons don’t want guys who punch out women, but this team named for a bird isn’t necessarily looking for players with angel’s wings.

“You are never going to be 100 percent correct,” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. “Sometimes, things fall through the cracks, but we do all we can to make sure we are (making good) acquisitions. Again, they are not all angelic souls. I get that.”

When the Falcons look at character, they look at how well a player will fit in the locker room.

“We aren’t looking for angels. We are looking for guys who are real. We are looking for guys who ultimately will fit into the brotherhood,” Dimitroff said.

There’s an adage in sports that suggests a team can afford to bring in one bad apple if that player is the missing piece that can help that team win a championship. The Falcons certainly came close to winning the Super Bowl last year. They’re not one player away. They were one quarter away.

The Falcons are in a place where they need to put some finishing touches on a championship-caliber roster. They’re willing to take on a little baggage.

But Mixon’s baggage weighs too much.