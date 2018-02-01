NFL owners often collectively agree on decisions that affect their clubs, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they all like each other.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank clearly was not happy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft during this time last year, when the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI.

Not only that, Kraft rubbed some salt in the wound with the championship rings. Check out these 283 diamonds embedded in the rings.

RT espn: Falcons owner Arthur Blank was not thrilled with one very specific choice the Patriots made with their Super Bowl rings. pic.twitter.com/bt8OHzCHB5 — Jane Mcedlidze (@usapediatrician) February 1, 2018

Blank spoke to Mark Leibovich of the New York Times, and revealed that he was not happy about it.

“I said to Robert, ‘You didn’t have to do the 28-3 in the ring,'” Blank said. “It kind of pissed me off.”

Kraft did cross the line a bit, but this seems like a case of sour grapes. The Falcons blew it, and only have themselves to blame.