Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff isn’t going to ignore Devonta Freeman’s pleas for a reworked contract.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN, Dimitroff and the Falcons plan to address Freeman’s contract situation this offseason.

“We want him to be here with us, and we are going to address that in the offseason, which is what we should,” Dimitroff said. “I think we’re in a really good spot with a number of players on this team that we’re going to look to continue to re-up here. Devonta’s one we’re going to have that discussion with. We’re confident that we’re going to have him here for years to come.”

A fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 2014, Freeman has just one year left on his rookie deal. His base salary in 2017 is only $690,000, with another $121,000 available in bonuses.

On Monday, Freeman’s agent told Michael Silver of NFL.com that the emerging running back deserves a big pay raise.

“It’s time for the Falcons to pay him like the elite back he is,” agent Kristin Campbell said. “I expect them to make him a priority this offseason, as he’s been an integral part of the dynamic offense that has gotten them to the Super Bowl.”

Freeman rushed for 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016. He also caught 54 passes for 462 yards and two more scores.

Still only 24 years old, Freeman has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. He was also a second-team All-Pro selection in 2015, when he tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns.

Expect Freeman and the Falcons to work hard at getting a lucrative extension done sometime after the Super Bowl.