Fans have been known to go to great lengths to affect outcomes of games.

They sometimes heckle players, throw objects onto the field or use obscene gestures to attempt to throw athletes off their game.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been subjected to all sorts of heckling over the years, and on Wednesday, he had to deal with a fan shining a laser pointer in his eyes during the team’s Champions League match against PSG.

It happened in the 45th minute of the game, when Ronaldo was preparing to take a penalty. A fan shined a green laser pointer in his eyes, but it was to no avail, as one of the best strikers in the world struck the ball into the corner of the net — past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola’s outstretched arms — and scored anyway.

It takes more than a laser pointer to keep Ronaldo down.