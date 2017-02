For Julian Edelman, when it comes to Super Bowl parades, beer to him is like spinach to Popeye. And he was in peak form on Tuesday, celebrating the Super Bowl LI win on a duck boat.

When a fan threw Edelman and teammate Danny Amendola a beer offer, the two happily obliged. They both chugged their respective Bud Lights, and Edelman was done with his really quickly.

Throwing beer to Edelman ✅ pic.twitter.com/8IZ1apQIBR — Joe Flanagan (@joeflanagan43) February 7, 2017

That beer didn’t survive very long, did it?