Fans are using all sorts of different methods to take shots at one of the most hapless franchises in all of sports.
For Paul Stark, who was a native of Mansfield, Ohio, that included trolling the Browns in his obituary.
Stark passed away earlier in the week, but he made sure to include a parting shot at the Browns in his obituary.
The obituary states that Stark passed away due to “complications from a brief illness, exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns.”
He did later include a more upbeat message, with the following words:
“Paul passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner but had many well-earned blessings.”
We’re not sure about the Browns turning a corner, but we do send prayers to Stark’s family and friends.