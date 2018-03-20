LeBron James is a global icon, and fans have been showing their support for him around the world.

Even in New Zealand, it seems.

The New Zealand Breakers recently put up an electronic billboard, essentially recruiting James to come for their team, which is pretty funny when you think about it.

Hey @KingJames, we don’t usually see eye to eye but as the owner of the Breakers it’s my responsibility to actively pursue all free agents. Why don’t we put our differences aside. Might have something you’re interested in 🍷 #LeBroNZ pic.twitter.com/SfBx3EWcmv — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 20, 2018

The billboard was financed by Barstool Sports’ Dan Katz, so the motives behind it were satire-based.

As for New Zealand wine: I’ve had it. It’s not very good. The best wine comes from France, Italy and parts of the United States.