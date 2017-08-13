There was plenty of love for Colin Kaepernick outside of M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, which was a bit unexpected.

Kap remains unsigned — as the Dolphins elected to sign Jay Cutler over him. But with the Ravens faced with a lot of uncertainty, due to Joe Flacco’s lingering injury and Ryan Mallett’s struggles, Baltimore remains the most likely landing spot for him.

While Kap has vowed that he’ll take the high road regarding his stance on social justice, and will stand for the national anthem before games, fans showed their support for him by kneeling outside M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.

When passerby said "Kaepernick sucks," one of protestors said: "he's better than Mallett." pic.twitter.com/2yJSqL3a4t — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) August 12, 2017

About 15 people out front of Ravens stadium kneeling in support of Team signing Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/2dIrzTbg5A — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) August 12, 2017

While Kap’s future landing spot remains to be seen, there’ll be a protest outside NFL headquarters in just over one week’s time.

This gesture probably won’t help Kap’s case, with the Ravens already being hesitant on pulling the trigger due the social/political backlash they might face.