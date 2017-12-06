It’s hard being an athlete sometimes, which Barcelona defender Carlos Puyol recently learned.

Puyol, who is known for his long locks, apparently has at least one admirer who is a big fan of his hair, which he recently learned.

The Barcelona star was approached by a few fans in a hotel lobby, which is normal. What isn’t, though, is that a female one had some NSFW comments about wanting a sexual encounter with him, and then she proceeded to slap him with a sex object.

It’s been quite the week for sex objects, as a Bills fan recently threw one onto the field during last Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Here’s to hoping that 2018 will have less instances featuring the rubber objects.