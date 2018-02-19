Fergie attempted to steal the spotlight by completely slowing down the National Anthem before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, and the end result was downright embarrassing.

The Black Eyed Peas star tried to hold notes way too long, and her rendition was tough to listen to, leading to her being blasted by critics for it.

Fergie has since apologized, and made it clear that she missed the mark — not intending to turn in a poor product.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she told TMZ. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

In case you missed the shameful performance, you can check it out here.

Fergie might want to take a step back next time, rather than attempting to make herself such a big part of the action.