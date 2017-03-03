Posted byon
Atletico Madrid fans held their breath when striker Fernando Torres hit the pitch hard after a brutal collision with a Deportivo la Coruna player during Thursday’s match.
Torres went to control a ball that was in the air, when his opponent collided with the back of his head, sending him flying.
Torres was carted off and immediately taken to a hospital to be looked at for head trauma.
He underwent some tests, and the team recently provided an update.
Torres also had this to say about it:
https://twitter.com/atletienglish/status/8374519611506196
We hope for a full recovery for the 33-year-old vet.