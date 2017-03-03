Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Fernando Torres gets KO’d in collision vs Deportivo (VIDEO)
Posted by on March 2, 2017

Atletico Madrid fans held their breath when striker Fernando Torres hit the pitch hard after a brutal collision with a Deportivo la Coruna player during Thursday’s match.

Torres went to control a ball that was in the air, when his opponent collided with the back of his head, sending him flying.

Torres was carted off and immediately taken to a hospital to be looked at for head trauma.

He underwent some tests, and the team recently provided an update.

Torres also had this to say about it:

https://twitter.com/atletienglish/status/8374519611506196

We hope for a full recovery for the 33-year-old vet.