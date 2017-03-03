Atletico Madrid fans held their breath when striker Fernando Torres hit the pitch hard after a brutal collision with a Deportivo la Coruna player during Thursday’s match.

Torres went to control a ball that was in the air, when his opponent collided with the back of his head, sending him flying.

One of my favorite players and the one who got me into soccer and Liverpool. Prayers for @Torres pic.twitter.com/uyCLEacdQd — Gus (@Mike_2717) March 2, 2017

Torres was carted off and immediately taken to a hospital to be looked at for head trauma.

He underwent some tests, and the team recently provided an update.

Good news (1/2) @Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT. There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

Torres also had this to say about it:

We hope for a full recovery for the 33-year-old vet.