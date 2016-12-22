Mike Zimmer is currently battling eye issues, and will soon have his fifth surgery on his right eye, attempting to correct a detached retina. Fetty Wap knows a thing or two about that, and he’s now reached out with some support for the Vikings head coach.

Fetty Wap has built a name for himself with only one eyeball, as he lost one to glaucoma as a young boy. He was tracked down by TMZ Sports recently, and said that he can still play football with only one. He also threw his name in the hat to help guide Zimmer if needed:

“Tell him to come holla at me. I’ll show him how to get right with one eye!”

Fetty was wearing a Raiders hat at the time, so while his motives seem to be pure, Zim may want to tread lightly.