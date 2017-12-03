Clemson destroyed Miami in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night, 38-3, in a one-sided matchup that was never close at any point.

And unfortunately, sometimes blowout wins lead to ugly moments involving fans, which is exactly what happened at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Miami and Clemson fans were seen punching and kicking each other in the stands at one point during the game, which led to one man being bloodied. Also, a woman in the vicinity could be heard scolding the brawlers being that there were children in the area, which is certainly understandable.

It would be great if fans could act like adults and set a better example for the younger generation.