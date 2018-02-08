Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Fight breaks out among Eagles fans at Super Bowl parade
Posted by on February 8, 2018

Eagles fans were elated as they celebrated their first Super Bowl win in franchise history on Thursday, so much so that they began fighting each other.

No, seriously.

A fight broke out among fans at the Super Bowl parade, and it wasn’t just a brief skirmish either. The scene was quite ugly, and we have to wonder why fans didn’t just swallow their pride for a day so they could enjoy the celebration.

The sad thing is that no one was surprised when that happened, even though it’s not something you see at victory parades.