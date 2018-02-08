Eagles fans were elated as they celebrated their first Super Bowl win in franchise history on Thursday, so much so that they began fighting each other.

No, seriously.

A fight broke out among fans at the Super Bowl parade, and it wasn’t just a brief skirmish either. The scene was quite ugly, and we have to wonder why fans didn’t just swallow their pride for a day so they could enjoy the celebration.

Philadelphia, you just won the Super Bowl, what’s next? Start fighting each other. pic.twitter.com/ZRpSnLtGa3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2018

The sad thing is that no one was surprised when that happened, even though it’s not something you see at victory parades.