There’s no love lost when TCU and Baylor square off on the football field. The two interstate rivals have had some heated matchups over the years, and Friday’s game was no different.

With Baylor having an awful 2017 campaign, the Bears had nothing to play for except the role of spoiler. That didn’t really work out for them, as they lost 45-22 when Friday’s game was in the books, so they did the next-best thing in the third quarter: They started a brawl on the sideline.

Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty was the unfortunate recipient of a late hit after recording a two-yard gain near the sideline, which did not go over well with his teammates, so a shoving match broke out. Both benches then cleared, and it quickly evolved into a fight, and this was what the scene looked like.

Numerous penalties were assessed, and the Big 12 will review the fight.