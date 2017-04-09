No one in the golf community could consistently deliver compelling, heartfelt interviews like Arnold Palmer.

Palmer passed away last year at the age of 87, and provided sports fans from all walks of life with wisdom, knowledge about golf and updates on what was going on in the golf world.

This weekend’s tournament was the first Masters without Palmer filling our hearts on the TV screen, but we did get the next-best thing. There was some unrecorded video footage of an interview Palmer once shot, and it aired on Sunday.

Here’s what it looked like.

Watch – Arnold Palmer: The Final Interview – 2017 Masters Tournament – How good is this … The last interview @golf https://t.co/BrCnZ37qCS — Mark Mouland (@moulieontour) April 9, 2017

There was also a First Tee tribute to honor Palmer as well.

The golf world may never see another Palmer, and that’s part of why he stands out among the rest of the pack.