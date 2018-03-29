The Rays had an interesting offseason, with the team electing to part ways with a few of its stars. As a result, the organization was under fire by some of its fans.

Well, as it turns out, an actual fire broke out at Tropicana Field a few hours before the team’s first game of the season against the Red Sox was set to begin. It wasn’t something we normally see on Opening Day.

Just a little bit of smoke visible at Tropicana Field from earlier grease fire. #Rays pic.twitter.com/zYZDnLEHcF — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 29, 2018

Something is smoking inside Tropicana Field. They have it under control for Opening Day. Smells like burning rubber.#MLBopeningday pic.twitter.com/UjR63rdUxx — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) March 29, 2018

The team announced it was a grease fire that broke out somewhere on the 300 level of the ballpark.

Just heard from #Rays official on Trop issue: It was a “small grease fire” on 300 level. They “do not expect any issues to affect game or operations.” Should be all clear shortly. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 29, 2018

Firefighters took care of it and saved the day, though.

Would appear issue with #Rays stadium is resolved pic.twitter.com/zIImLWQu2Y — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 29, 2018

Firefighters leaving Trop and we’re told by security it shouldn’t be much longer until we can get in for #Rays–#RedSox pic.twitter.com/58v283kHZ2 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 29, 2018

The game wasn’t delayed, nor were both teams’ warmups on the field, so the fire was forgotten about as quickly as it started. Still, it was an odd way for the Rays to begin their 2018 campaign.