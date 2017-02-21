The NBA trade deadline is Thursday. My, how time flies! It seems like only yesterday the season begun, but it’s actually at the two-thirds mark.

The trade deadline represents the last chance for contending teams to make a move that will help them not only get to the playoffs but go far. It’s also a chance for rebuilding teams to dump veteran players they don’t want in exchange for young players and draft assets.

We’ve already seen a few deals made the last few weeks, but the majority of trades happen this week; the week of the actual trade deadline. Here are five last-minute moves that should be made before the trade deadline on Thursday.

1. Los Angeles Lakers trade Lou Williams to Washington Wizards

It’s no secret the Wizards need a bench scorer. After all, the second unit doesn’t have a player averaging more than 6.6 points per game. And who better than Williams to give the Wizards scoring off the bench.

The Lakers guard is averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game, and ranks 14th in Player Efficiency (24.08), ahead of fellow guards Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, John Wall, Kyle Lowry, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Klay Thompson, all of whom were voted into the All-Star game.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Washington is interested in Williams, and “has shown an inclination to give up a future draft pick, a first-round pick, potentially even in this draft, to get a veteran who may even turn out to be a rental for them.”

That’s good news for the Lakers who can use all the draft assets they can get right now.

2. Philadelphia 76ers trade Jahlil Okafor to Chicago Bulls

Over the weekend, New Orleans acquired DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings, eliminating the Pelicans from the Okafor sweepstakes, which reportedly included Denver, Portland and Chicago. With the Nuggets and Trail Blazers acquiring centers a few weeks ago, the Bulls are the team to watch about a Okafor deal.

The 21-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, but has played fewer minutes than last season due to a logjam in the Sixers’ frontcourt. Many believe that Okafor, the third overall pick in 2015, can become a front-line starter elsewhere.

In return for Okafor, the Sixers can ask the Bulls for a couple of young players, of which they have many, and a future draft pick if needed.

3. Denver Nuggets trade Wilson Chandler to Los Angeles Clippers/Oklahoma City Thunder

Both Los Angeles and Oklahoma City are in the market for a small forward, so it makes sense that both teams have expressed interest in Chandler.

“Oklahoma City had been very much in pursuit of [Sacramento’s] Rudy Gay before his season-ending injury,” The Vertical’s Wojnarowski said. “They’d love to get a four-man, a versatile forward, as would the Clippers. Both teams think that kind of player maybe gets them over the hump in a first-round series.”

Chandler is having one of the best seasons of his career—averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game—after missing the entire 2015-16 season with a hip injury. He could fill a starting spot for both teams or provide scoring off the bench. Either way, Chandler is a fit.

There’s just one small problem: Oklahoma City and Los Angeles don’t have enough assets to put together an attractive trade package. The Clippers have a slight edge if they include Austin Rivers as part of a deal. The backup point guard has played well in the absence of Chris Paul, and it appears the Nuggets have lost confidence in Emmanuel Mudiay who is the subject of trade talk.

4. Detroit Pistons trade Reggie Jackson to Orlando Magic

The Magic are looking for an upgrade at the point guard position, and Jackson might be it for them.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Magic and Pistons have discussed a trade that would send Jackson to Orlando for D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green. However, the salaries don’t match under the proposed deal, so there would have to be more players involved or a third team would be needed to help make the trade work.

Jackson’s numbers are down from a year ago when he averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game, but the 26-year-old is seen as a better option over Orlando’s current mix of point guards that includes Augustin and third-year player Elfrid Payton. Jackson gets more points and dishes out more assists; it’s that simple.

5. Denver Nuggets trade Danilo Gallinari to Boston Celtics

If the Celtics miss out on the likes of Jimmy Butler and Paul George at the trade deadline, Gallinari would be a nice consolation prize. The Nuggets small forward is averaging 17.2 points per game, and has an admirer in Celtics GM Danny Ainge, who has been interested in Gallinari as far back as last season.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports that Ainge has a “man-crush” on the 6-foot-10 swingman and the Celtics would be keeping an eye on him in the coming days before Thursday’s deadline. Boston, while desperate for rebounding help, could also use another scorer to complement Isaiah Thomas.

As for what the Celtics could offer the Nuggets, the possibilities are endless. But Boston shouldn’t give up too much for a player that will likely opt out of his contract after this season. Landing Butler is all Celtics fans can think about right now, but there are cheaper alternatives out there to get the job done.