There are a lot of quarterback-needy teams picking in the top 10 of the 2017 NFL draft, and it looks like most of them are setting themselves up to draft a quarterback.

Next year.

It could be that some teams don’t see a franchise quarterback in this year’s class and are instead signing a quarterback who can hold them over until 2018.

Sam Darnold rose to prominence by throwing five touchdown passes in USC’s 52-49 Rose Bowl win over Penn State. He threw 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his redshirt freshman season.

Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville also could be a top quarterback prospect if he continues to develop in his junior season.

One way to increase the chances of landing a quarterback in next year’s draft is to trade down this year and pick up an extra first-rounder next year.

The Browns, who own the top pick this year, don’t have to do that because they have three second-rounders next year and could package those to move up in the first round, if they even have to move up in the first round.

The following teams, however, aren’t accustomed to having the top overall pick in the draft and therefore might try to trade for an additional first-rounder to put themselves in a better position to get their franchise quarterback in 2018.

49ers (No. 2)

Brian Hoyer is currently minding the store at quarterback for the 49ers. This will be his fourth team in four years and he’s started more than nine games in a season only once. The 30-year-old Hoyer is 16-15 in his career as a starter, but he can’t carry a team as talent-poor as the 49ers. San Francisco needs to address a run defense that allowed 165.9 yards per game last season. They could be hoping Hoyer builds a bridge to the 2018 draft.

Bears (No. 3)

Hoyer’s former team made a three-year, $45 million commitment to Mike Glennon. They might have been better off keeping Hoyer. The Bears went 3-13 last year, but they had a nice draft. Fifth-round running back Jordan Howard was second in the NFL with 1,313 rushing yards. First-rounder Leonard Floyd had seven sacks in 12 games and second-rounder Cody Whitehair started all 16 games at center. The Bears could continue to fill needs at other positions in this year’s draft before finally going for a quarterback next year.

Jaguars (No. 4)

The Jaguars didn’t sign a stopgap quarterback. They already have one. That wasn’t the intention when they drafted Blake Bortles No. 3 overall in 2014, but after three years he doesn’t look much better than a journeyman. He’s thrown 51 interceptions and has been in the top four in that dubious category every year. The Jaguars have to decide this offseason on Bortles’ fifth-year option. If they can swing a trade for an extra first-round pick next year, that could influence their decision.

Jets (No. 6)

Josh McCown turns 38 on the Fourth of July. As long as he stays away from fireworks, he’ll have enough fingers to provide the Jets with a body at quarterback next season until Christian Hackenberg is ready to step on the field. That’s assuming Hackenberg is ready at some point. The Jets need a running back almost as much as they need a quarterback. Dalvin Cook or Leonard Fournette likely will be available to them at No. 6. This is the year to get a running back, with next year shaping up as the year to get a quarterback.

Chargers (No. 7)

The Chargers have Philip Rivers and therefore don’t need a quarterback right now, but general manager Tom Telesco told Pro Football Talk “you never say never” when it comes to drafting a quarterback. In the Chargers’ case, you might say “wait ’til next year.” This franchise can take a long-term view and groom a 2018 pick to eventually take over for Rivers. If the Chargers win too many games to have a top-10 pick, however, they could trade out of the top 10 this year and hope their trade partner loses enough games to get them a top 10 pick.

About Mike Batista

Mike is a longtime NFL analyst and Steelers fan. He currently writes for Steelers Addicts, and has also written for Bleacher Report.

Email Twitter