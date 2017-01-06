FiveThirtyEight has pegged the New England Patriots as the team with the best chance to win Super Bowl LI.

According to Nate Silver’s site, the Patriots have a 35 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl, with the Kansas City Chiefs a distant second at 16 percent. The highest NFC teams are the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys at 14 percent.

FiveThirtyEight’s predictions are based on “100,000 simulations” of the postseason, with the 12 playoff teams ranked on “head-to-head results and quality of opponent.”

The Patriots finished the regular season with the NFL’s best record, winning 14 of 16 games and capturing home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Patriots an 81 percent chance of making the conference championship game. New England has made the AFC title game five straight years. Also, no team has a better chance at simply making than Super Bowl, with the Patriots winning the AFC in 55 percent of FiveThirtyEight’s simulations.

At 35 percent, the Cowboys have the best chance of making the Super Bowl from the NFC.

The Green Bay Packers, an increasingly popular postseason pick, only won the Super Bowl in five percent of the simulations.

FiveThirtyEight predicts the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers to win the NFL’s wild card games this weekend.