When it comes to the New York Yankees, a season really does make all the difference. The 2017 Yankees come with plenty of flaws but that hasn’t stopped them from captivating their fans while providing hope all along the way.

The 2016 New York Yankees finished the season with a record of 84-78. Coming into last season the Yankees faced several questions but there was a tint of hope casted over the season after making it to the playoffs in 2015. As 2016 went on, the hope slowly went away for a team that was never 10 games over .500 until the last month of the regular season. The rise of Gary Sanchez as the season came to a close provided the backdrop for the 2017 campaign.

Coming into this season the Yankees were once again riddled with questions. Entering play this weekend the Yankees are 27-17 and sit in first place in the AL East. Despite being in first-place, the Yankees remain a flawed team.

Many of the same questions that stood 44 games ago, still stand today. The starting rotation has been inconsistent at best. Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia both started off the season well, but have faltered as of late. Tanaka went 0-1 in his first two starts before winning his next five. However, the ace of the staff gas given up 14 earned runs over his last two outings, both resulted in losses for the Yankees. Sabathia has put together consecutive wins after coming off of four starts that saw him give up 22 earned runs in 20.2 innings. Michael Pineda has been the anchor for the rotation thus far, something few fans might have saw coming. Pineda hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs since his first start of the season. Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery have been solid with a few hiccups here and there, Montgomery is 4-2 despite an ERA of 4.30.

Pitching wasn’t the only question heading into 2017. Fans also wondered about the youth (Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird and Aaron Judge), the health of some of the veterans (Jacoby Ellsbury and Matt Holiday) and of course the unexpected.

Less than 50 games into the season and the 2017 Yankees have already had plenty to deal with. Didi Gregorius, Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, Jacoby Ellsbury and Aroldis Chapman have all gone through injuries. Gregorius missed the first 20 games of the season, Sanchez got hurt early and missed a few weeks, Ellsbury is currently in concussion protocol and has also been dealing with a few nagging injuries, Bird has been out since May 1st and Chapman has been out since May 12th.

The injuries have brought up new questions about the depth on the bench and in the bullpen but none of that has phased this 2017 team. In the span of one season the Yankees have gone from a team filled with questions and an uncertain future to a team still filled with questions, but now with a future of hope. The hope that is the 2017 Yankees starts with the fact that they are winning. In the world of sports winning does indeed cure most ailments.

Winning aside, the Yankees also benefit from their never-give-up attitude. There were times in 2016 when the Yankees would be down a run and lead off an inning with a double and you would tell yourself that aren’t going to score that run. In 2017 the Yankees can be down three and start the inning with a walk, and fans are believing that a comeback is in the works.

All of the questions that currently surround the team are also providing them with even more hope. What happens when Tanaka gets himself right, Chapman returns to the bullpen and Ellsbury and Bird return to the lineup? The Yankees are winning despite the injuries now, so one would have to assume that the ceiling for this team will be even higher once all of the pieces are put where they belong. Then you throw future names like Gleyber Torres, Blake Rutherford, Clint Frazier and Justus Sheffield into mix? The hope after 2017 is even brighter than what is taking place in the Bronx this season.

The 2017 Yankees are a lot of things and flawed is certainly one of them. The difference this season though is that none of that seems to matter. Hope is a funny thing because without it all seems lost. 2016 was without hope until the arrival of Sanchez, that hope carried over into 2017 and it has continued to grow each week. Who knows what kind of conversation we will be having when it comes to the Yankees and hope a few months from now.