Florida Atlantic destroyed North Texas in the Conference USA Championship Game on Saturday, 41-17, and Lane Kiffin’s team will be going bowling in his first season as head coach.

Kiffin’s team has won nine straight games, and it’s looking like the university made a great hire in bringing him in to coach the team. At 10-3, there’s still room for improvement, but Kiffin’s success should help the football program recruit players for years to come.

FAU clearly likes Kiffin, as Saturday’s title win makes the team eligible to receive championship rings, if the university chooses to go that route. Following that logic, the football team’s Twitter account posted Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” music video after Saturday’s win, with Kiffin’s face photoshopped over the famous pop singer’s.

Whoever came up with that idea deserves a raise.