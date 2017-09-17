The first three quarters of Saturday’s Florida-Tennessee matchup were a defensive battle, with neither team managing to score a touchdown, and a 6-3 score.

But the action really picked up in the final stanza.

The two teams combined for 37 points in the fourth quarter, and it looked like we’d see extra football as well. With the game tied at 20-20, Florida had the ball at their own 37-yard line with just under 10 seconds remaining, and for some reason Tennessee didn’t play a deep zone.

A Vols cornerback pressed receiver Tyrie Cleveland near the line, but then let him go streaking down the field, for some reason. He burned a safety and was open in the end zone, and freshman QB Feleipe Franks found him for the game-winning score with no time remaining.

Florida beats Tennessee on this insane TD at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/Mw0hQhenUO — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 16, 2017

What a finish.