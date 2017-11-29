Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher had to deal with an awkward situation during his own radio show on Wednesday, which is something he probably didn’t expect.

Fisher is currently on the hot seat, and fans aren’t happy with the team’s disappointing 2017 campaign. The Seminoles currently have a 5-6 record and are not bowl eligible. The team has only one game remaining, which could be Fisher’s last one with the team. Maybe that’s why one particular fan tried to troll the Seminoles head coach, while he still has the chance.

The fan approached Fisher to ask him a question during his radio show, but unfortunately for the head coach, it wasn’t a legitimate one.

“Where’s the loyalty to the program, Jimbo?” the fan asked, which prompted a Florida State staffer to snatch the microphone out of his hand.

VIDEO: A Florida State fan gets kicked out of Jimbo Fisher's radio call-in show after asking "where is the loyalty?" amid Texas A&M rumors.

The fan was escorted out of the room by the staffer who took the microphone, but he did manage to get his five seconds of fame — whatever that’s worth.