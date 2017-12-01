Former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t break the news of him leaving for Texas A&M to this players in the best manner possible.

In fact, he didn’t really let them know at all — that includes his starting quarterback, Deondre Francois.

Francois called out Fisher for failing to inform him that he was leaving, which is something you would think a coach who recruited his signal-caller would do. The FSU QB said Fisher didn’t even bother to call or text him, which is a bit surprising.

No call, no text, you could of said something … — Deondre Francois™ (@_Dirtie12) December 1, 2017

Not a great look for Fisher. Sure, he has checked out, but the $75 million man could’ve had the decency to let his players know he was leaving.