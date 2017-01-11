Floyd Mayweather Jr. appears to have lowballed Conor McGregor, and the UFC fighter is too smart to fall for Money May’s tricks.

Mayweather appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Wednesday, and confirmed that his camp has been in contact with McGregor’s for a potential bout.

“We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight,” Mayweather said. “They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number. We’re the “A” side. I don’t know how much money Conor McGregor has made. I’m pretty sure he hasn’t even made $10 million in an MMA bout. We were willing to give him $15 million and then we could talk about splitting the percentage, the back end percentage on pay-per-view.”

And then, in true Mayweather form, the ego came out, as he spoke about how much money he’s made during his career. Gotta love him.

“If you made $5 million, I’m willing to give you $10 million,” Mayweather said. “If you made $10 million, I’m willing to give you $20 million; and within my career, I made $800 million. I can’t speak on what he’s getting paid, because when it’s all said and done, Conor McGregor has to answer to somebody. He has a boss. Floyd Mayweather don’t have no boss.”

Mayweather does raise a good point, as he would be coming out of retirement, and that he’s putting his record on the line. But him receiving seven times as much as McGregor for a potential fight doesn’t seem to be all that fair, and McGregor will likely laugh off Mayweather’s offer. Stay tuned.