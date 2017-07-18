Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the ultimate villain, and Conor McGregor has a large following across the globe, getting support from a very passionate and committed fan base.

That’s why what happened outside the SSE Arena in London when Mayweather was leaving his most recent press conference wasn’t much of a surprise.

Mayweather was leaving in a Rolls-Royce, while McGregor fans confronted and harassed him.

It even looked like Money’s car hit a member of Mayweather’s security team.

It’s funny that Dana White kind of foreshadowed this incident, in a sense.

"If (Mayweather) can't get some support here in Brooklyn, London's not gonna be nice for him either."- Dana White …correct. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 13, 2017

We can’t wait for Aug. 26.