Dana White offered $25 million to Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a potential bout with Conor McGregor, and let’s be honest, everyone knew how that would go.

Mayweather has made over $25 million per round (!) in some fights during the course of his career, so it’s going to take a bit more than that to get Money May out of retirement.

But since it was a legitimate offer, Mayweather was tasked with responding, and so, he did. Here’s what he had to say to White:

“You’re a f*cking comedian!” he said.

White will have to come up with a considerably better offer.