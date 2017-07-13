Floyd Mayweather Jr. made it clear during the first news conference of the Mayweather-Conor McGregor tour that he’s a nine-figure fighter, while Conor is just a seven or eight-figure guy, and used that information against his opponent.

Well, in one of the pressers that followed, which took place at the Barclays Center on Thursday night, Mayweather used some important props to illustrate his point.

And by that, we mean he made it rain in the middle of the presser.

Floyd made it rain on Conor 😂 A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

We get it, dude, you’re rich.