The verbal sparring between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor may never end, and that’s OK, because it’s always entertaining.

It finally seemed like the trash talk was dying down, until Mayweather posted a #ManCrushMonday tweet yesterday, showing him delivering a brutal shot to McGregor during their bout.

Mayweather then followed that up with a video of him in the Octagon on Tuesday. The GOAT actually turned and looked at the camera, as if to call McGregor out.

It didn’t take McGregor long to respond, which he did roughly an hour later. The first tweet was professional, the second one, well, not so much.

Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son.

Yours sincerely,

Senior. https://t.co/Qk3U69isTS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2018

McGregor probably should’ve swapped captions there. The f-bomb accompanying the photo of him holding his son didn’t really fit.