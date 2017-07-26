Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been fairly quiet — by his standards — leading up to his Aug. 26 bout against Conor McGregor. Most of what the GOAT has said has happened at the press conferences leading up to the big fight, and he’s actually been very quiet on social media.

But he’s still finding ways to attempt to get in McGregor’s head.

A member of Mayweather’s camp reportedly invited Nate Diaz — who fought McGregor twice and clearly does not like him — to be in his corner for the fight, according to TMZ Sports. Diaz would walk out with Mayweather and all that jazz.

Diaz has yet to weigh in with a decision, but TMZ added that there’s a “real chance it will happen,” for what it’s worth.

If I had to guess, we’ll see Diaz there. How could he pass up an opportunity to watch his nemesis get destroyed by the GOAT?