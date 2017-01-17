UFC president Dana White’s $25 million offer to Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t go over well, and Money May made sure to get a jab in to remind the businessman of what his role in mixed martial arts used to be.

White was once a manager for Tito Ortiz and Chuck Lidell, so even though he’s top dog right now, that wasn’t always the case. Mayweather made sure to let the public know about that, in case they didn’t already know.

“I don’t want to talk to Dana White. Dana White, he was a player, he was a boss, but he was a small boss,” Mayweather said, in an interview with Fighthype.com. “The big bosses were the Fertittas. But the Fertittas chose to sell the UFC, so Dana is just an employee. Dana White — I like Dana White, I don’t have anything against him — but I can remember Dana White used to hang around me and Jeff Mayweather and carry my bags. Dana White, I remember you used to carry my bags.”

He then made sure to remind everyone what he thought about White’s $25 million offer, which he first laughed off by calling White a “f–ing comedian.”

“If you don’t know, I want to tell everybody this … The last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago,” Mayweather said. “I’m not bragging or boasting. I’m just telling the truth. I’m appreciative and thankful — $25 million is still great money — but for the last I don’t know how many years my guaranteed lowest would be like 32 (million), a little bit over 32 (million), that’s my lowest.”

White’s going to have to up his offer if he wants to make this fight happen—significantly.

[NESN]