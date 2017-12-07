Bret Bielema came through and posted a classy tweet on Thursday.

The former Arkansas football head coach congratulated Chad Morris on replacing him, which is something you don’t normally see. Bielema replied to the following tweet to do just that.

#WoooPig congrats @coachchadmorris on this opportunity at a very special place for you and your family. Well deserved & earned. #WoooPig https://t.co/G7pWpJkp3d — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 7, 2017

Bielema coached the Razorbacks from 2013-17, and went 29-34 during that time. His tenure could be considered to be a large disappointment, being that he was the highest-paid state employee in Arkansas at that time ($4.1 million annual salary). He was fired after the team’s loss to Missouri, but remained classy with that tweet.