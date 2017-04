Tony Richardson played for the New York Jets for three years, so you’d think he’d be able to spell the team’s name correctly.

Apparently, that’s not the case.

Richardson announced the Jets’ third-round pick at the NFL Draft on Saturday — the 79th overall — and tried to spell out the team’s name as he did.

But “J-E-T-E” isn’t how you do that properly.

Did Tony Richardson just spell Jets. J. E. T. E. …. yes he did! pic.twitter.com/Dei0C14thU — Paul Shaffer (@paulshaffer2009) April 29, 2017

Fail.