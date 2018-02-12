It’s always surprising when former athletes break the law for asinine reasons, which was recently the case in an arrest involving a former MLB pitcher.

Esteban Loaiza, who spent 14 years in the league, and nearly won the Cy Young award back in 2003, was arrested for possessing over 20 kilograms of cocaine in San Diego on Friday, according to police records obtained by Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

This is a new one: Esteban Loaiza, drug kingpin. The second-winningest pitcher from Mexico in MLB history was arrested Friday with 20 kilos of heroin or cocaine, according to San Diego police records. He'll be in court Wednesday to face felony drug charges. Details are in pics. pic.twitter.com/312pf21Q4F — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2018

Not only that, TMZ Sports reported that Loaiza had set up shop just steps from a preschool, where he was dealing out of a residence.

The former pitcher — who was a member of nine MLB teams during his career — was initially stopped for a minor traffic violation, when his car was later searched, and a “sophisticated aftermarket compartment used to conceal contraband” was found. A warrant to search his home was later obtained, where over 20 kilograms of cocaine were discovered.

Loaiza was arrested for three felonies: possession of cocaine over 20 kilograms, possession of cocaine for sale, and transportation of cocaine.