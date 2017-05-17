The Celtics may be six-to-one underdogs against the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals, but that doesn’t mean they should be counted out, not by any means.

Cleveland may have won three of the four matchups this season, but Boston did manage to win one at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs, however, then responded with a 23 point-win in TD Garden in April, when the two last met.

But the Celtics’ role players are stepping up, and they’re playing their best basketball of the season. Kelly Olynyk is coming off an otherworldly performance in Game 7, when he literally could not miss, and dropped 26 points.

And when the Celtics are really clicking — with Isaiah Thomas getting penetration, scoring and kicking it out to the team’s big men for three-pointers — they’re tough to beat.

NESN listed four reasons the Celtics can win the series, so head over there and check it out.