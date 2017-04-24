Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg just wants his team’s playoff series against the Celtics to be officiated fairly, and he made that very clear after Sunday’s Game 4 loss.

Hoiberg spoke to the media after the game, and he had some high praise for Isaiah Thomas, in a sense.

The Bulls coach said Thomas is a “hell of a player,” and “impossible to guard.” He commended IT4 for playing through all that he’s going through, mourning the loss of his sister.

But then his tune changed, and he complained that Thomas is allowed to frequently get away with carrying the ball, something no one else has really made note of.

This is rare angry Fred Hoiberg when discussing Isaiah Thomas being allowed to discontinue his dribble. #Bulls #nbaplayoffs @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/wYZc0pad8H — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 24, 2017

That's the strongest I've ever heard Hoiberg criticize refs in his two years in Chicago. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 24, 2017

That is the angriest I've ever heard Hoiberg. He'll be getting a call from the league. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 24, 2017

That screams desperation to me. The Bulls were riding high after winning both games in Boston, but now the tide has turned, and the series is now even. With Rajon Rondo ruled out for the rest of the series, the Bulls may be in deep trouble, and having their head coach complain like this echoes that sentiment.