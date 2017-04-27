Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has yet to realize that you reap what you sow.

What we mean by that, is that when he complained that Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is getting away with taking some extra steps here and there, he had better have been ready for any follow-up questions to troll him about it in the games that followed. Both the Chicago and Boston media are savvy and known for asking hard-hitting questions.

Thomas once again started slow, but had a great second half of Game 5, dropping 17 points and getting a lot of penetration against the Bulls’ interior defense. That resulted in a snarky question that was posed to Hoiberg.

Reporter: “Fred, did you see Isaiah carry the ball at all this game?”

Hoiberg: “No.”

And then he dropped the mic. By that, we mean he decided to just get up and walk out of the presser.

Fred Hoiberg just walked off the podium after being asked if Isaiah Thomas carried the ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/lKKiOv6XAa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2017

Hoiberg is a young coach that lacks experience, and he has to realize that everything he says will be dissected under a microscope.