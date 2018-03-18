Leonard Hamilton is known as a disciplinarian, so it’s not very often that we see one of his players step out of line on the court.

The Seminoles head coach makes his expectations clear to his guys, and if one of them says or does something that he doesn’t feel is acceptable, he often lets them know in a direct manner.

That was the case during Sunday’s Round of 32 matchup against Xavier, when Hamilton grabbed Seminoles guard P.J. Savoy by the junior’s jersey during a timeout, and pulled him from one end of the huddle to the other.

That Florida State coach just went Bob Knight on one of his players #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Va1zyz9hhp — Cody (@codylastname) March 19, 2018

It’s unclear exactly what upset Hamilton, but it appeared as if Savoy spoke out of turn or was saying something that his head coach didn’t agree with.

Whatever the reason, it’s unlikely that Savoy will do it again, as Hamilton sent a clear message to his player.