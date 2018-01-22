Being an analyst is a more dangerous job than it seems.

Fans that tuned into a recent edition of “C’MON MAN!” learned that lesson, when a video of ESPN’s Adam Schefter wiping out was shown.

The video featured Schefter walking on a street, near a car, appearing to come from a workout of some sort. Schefter then slipped on some ice and hit the pavement hard, much to the amusement of his colleagues.

And Sunday's edition of "C'MON MAN!" is brought to you by … @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/xk1aClzaC9 — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2018

Schefter claimed that his shoulder still hurts a bit, and that he now knows what NFL players are forced to go through. It’s a bit different, but Schefty’s fall did look painful nonetheless.