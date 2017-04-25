One of the biggest risers on NFL draft boards could be dropping even further than he rose.

A 23-year-old woman said in a police report that Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley raped her in a Cleveland hotel bathroom, according to TMZ.

Conley denies the allegations and his attorney called them “ludicrous and ridiculous.”

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed so far.

Conley seemed like a first-round lock who could even sneak into the top 10, but it’s anyone’s guess if and when he’s drafted now.

According to the police report, Conley met the woman in an elevator at the hotel and asked if she would take part in a sexual foursome. She declined but said that she would watch, and that Conley raped her in the bathroom.

Conley’s friends told police that nothing happened between the two.

It’s unlikely the whole truth will be revealed before the draft begins Thursday night. All teams can do is talk to their staff of private investigators and go on the information they can get.

Even if the accuser is targeting Conley because of his fame, draft prospects have to understand that they’re under a microscope in the weeks leading up to the draft. The police report says Conley met the woman at 3 a.m., and as former Jets coach Herman Edwards would say, nothing good happens at 3 a.m.

In this age of social media, even a moment of foolishness that happened years earlier can come back to haunt a draft prospect and cost him millions of dollars.

Conley either made a huge mistake or was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Either way, the situation could have been avoided.