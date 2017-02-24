Browns tight end Gary Barnidge and Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams may play for division rivals, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go on brocations together.

The two hit up Finland, with an important mission in mind: To go ice-swimming in 34-degree water, a temperature so low that some would get hypothermia.

Barnidge and Williams were brave enough to do it, which these photos and the video embedded below (courtesy of TMZ) show.

This is how it started.

They jumped in the water, and quickly ran out of it.

Williams even laid down in the ice afterward, since he was already so damn cold.

Here’s the video of it all:

Brr!

[TMZ]