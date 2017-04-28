Bet that’ll be the last time Gary Barnidge greets a new teammate.

A tight end for the Browns before the draft, Barnidge welcomed fellow tight end David Njoku to the team when the Browns took him with the No. 29 pick Thursday night.

Welcome to the TE room @David_Njoku80 looking forward to getting started. — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) April 28, 2017

A working relationship between Barnidge and Njoku will never get started, it turns out, because the Browns cut Barnidge on Friday according to NFL.com.

The 31-year-old Barnidge caught 79 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns just two years ago.

Njoku comes with a ton of upside. He caught 43 passes for Miami last season, including eight touchdowns, and averaged 16.2 yards per carry. But he also has just one more start on his resumé (nine) than he does dropped passes in his two years at Miami.

Now Njoku can pick the brains of Seth DeValve and Randall Telfer in the aforementioned TE room while Barnidge catches passes for another team.