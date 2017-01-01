For health reasons, Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak might step down this offseason.

Kubiak had issues with health during his recent run with the Houston Texans and has just endured a troubling season with the Broncos, so this isn’t a report to take lightly.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk caught word of the report:

Eleven months after winning the Super Bowl, Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is likely to step away after today’s regular-season finale. Kubiak, who has health concerns, is likely to step down, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Adam Schefter had the initial report:

And here it goes: With his family concerned about his health, Gary Kubiak likely is stepping down as Broncos' HC, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

It’s a scary situation for Kubiak, who had an issue on the sidelines with the Texans back in 2013. Nobody associated with the Broncos would blame him for stepping away over personal reasons—and if the timing turns out to be true, Kubiak is giving the Broncos as much notice as possible and plenty of time to find another big name to steer the ship.

Though health concerns are brought up, it also helps the Broncos are a middling team this year and missed the playoffs. The roster is great is some areas, but the offensive line is a mess and the team isn’t close to figuring out the quarterback situation.

Denver has plenty of great options if Kubiak steps away. More important than anything is Kubiak continuing to do what is best for himself and his family.