In one of the least surprising developments of “Black Monday,” Gary Kubiak announced Monday morning that he’s stepping down as Broncos head coach according to NFL.com.

“I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me,” Kubiak said.

Kubiak, 55, said health concerns drove his decision. He missed a game this season because of a complex migraine condition and as Texans head coach in 2013 suffered a mini-stroke when going to the locker room at halftime of a game.

Kubiak coached the Texans from 2006 to 2013 and the Broncos in 2015 and 2016. He went 82-75 in the regular season and 5-2 in the playoffs, guiding the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory last season. In three career playoff appearances, Kubiak’s teams always have won at least one game.

The Broncos (9-7) missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2010, the year before Tebowmania. Kubiak’s sudden departure adds another layer of uncertainty after a disappointing season in Denver.

Kubiak didn’t say that he was retiring from coaching, which leaves the door open for him to take an offensive coordinator position in the future. He was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator from 1995 to 2005, helping the team win Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII, and the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in 2014.

Perhaps a coordinator job would be easier on Kubiak from a health standpoint.