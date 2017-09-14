Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson was properly welcomed to the NFL in his first career start on Thursday night.

Watson looked poised and showed off his mobility throughout the first half, running the offense like a veteran signal-caller would. The Texans offensive line looked much improved from their poor Week 1 showing, which helped, but Watson took a beating on one particular play.

It happened late in the second quarter, with All-Pro DT Geno Atkins coming right at him on a delayed blitz. Atkins then used his forearm to hit Watson, sending him to the turf with a clean hit.

WELCOME TO THE NFL YOUNG MAN pic.twitter.com/nK9zcKeGAE — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 15, 2017

Watson showed his toughness by getting up and rushing for a 49-yard touchdown just a few plays later.